E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Statue of Liberty dazzles with lasers, music for US anniversary

AFP Published
THE Statue of Liberty is illuminated during a special event, “Liberty Lights”, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence.— AFP
THE Statue of Liberty is illuminated during a special event, “Liberty Lights”, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence.— AFP
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NEW YORK: Techno music and lasers brought the Statue of Liberty to life as a light show at the iconic monument was broadcast on Friday to mark the United States 250th anniversary.

The 15-minute spectacle on the ABC network is an initiative of France, which gifted the monument to the United States in 1886 in celebration of American independence.

The French consul general in New York, Cedrik Fouriscot, said the elaborate performance demonstrated the “importance of alliances”.

“When France and the United States stand together and create things together, like the Statue of Liberty or like this show, it can become unforgettable,” Fouriscot said.

The Statue of Liberty, the copper-clad sculpture of a robed and crowned woman holding a torch above her head, sits in New York’s harbour and draws millions of visitors each year.

The event, funded by corporate sponsorships, took place in front of some 250 guests, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

Michael Canitrot, a French DJ and producer who created the show, said the landmark’s remote location on Liberty Island had complicated logistics.

“Of all the projects I’ve been able to put together, this is undoubtedly the most complex,” said Canitrot, who previously staged shows at France’s Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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