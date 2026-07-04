Over 2.5m children to be vaccinated against polio in Karachi

KARACHI: Over 2.5 million children up to the age of five will be administered polio drops during an immunisation drive set to begin in the metropolis next week.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi reviewed the arrangements of the anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on July 6 and end on July 12.

The meeting was informed that a total of 26,000 polio workers will take part in the six-day campaign and around 7,000 policemen will be deployed for their security.

The participants were informed that a majority of environmental samples collected across the country, particularly in Sindh, had tested negative, and the circulation of the poliovirus continues to be restricted.

The commissioner said that the door-to-door campaign in Karachi was being enhanced through the collaboration of the health department and international organisations.

He noted that the data collection system had been improved, with a specific focus on the methodology used.

He further said that the support of schools and hospitals had been instrumental in achieving vaccination targets and lauded the efforts undertaken under the supervision of the Karachi administration to eliminate the polio virus.

He emphasised the need to focus intensely on vaccinating children who have been missed or whose parents refused the vaccine.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026