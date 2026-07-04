Sindh’s rightful water share as per 1991 accord demanded

KARACHI: Speakers at a seminar demanded that Sindh be given its full constitutional and legal share of water as per the 1991 Water Accord, ensuring environmental flow to the Sindh Delta and providing water required for mangrove forests, agriculture, fisheries and coastal ecosystems.

They also called upon the authorities to maintain complete transparency in water distribution.

The seminar titled ‘Climate change, its impact and challenges’ was organised by the Sindh United Thinker’s Forum here on Friday.

Environmental experts Nasir Panhwar, Zain Dawood Poto, Simi Kamal, Ramzan Baroh, Dr Younus Arain and Sindh United Party (SUP) President Zain Shah stressed that climate change is a major challenge requiring a joint national strategy involving government, political parties, experts and civil society.

Experts call for ban on discharge of raw sewage into water bodies; demand completion of K-IV project

At the conclusion of the seminar, participants unanimously adopted a 15-point resolution, stating that Sindh is facing a serious environmental crisis due to climate change, water scarcity, destruction of riverine and coastal forests, sea intrusion, industrial and urban pollution, unplanned urban expansion, degradation of agricultural lands, loss of biodiversity, and unsustainable use of natural resources.

The resolution identified flawed government policies, poor implementation of environmental laws, interference with the natural flow of the Indus river, poor urban planning and a lack of an effective strategy to combat climate change as some major causes of the crisis.

The speakers called upon the authorities to remove encroachments from Sindh’s riverine and coastal areas, stop illegal tree cutting, launch large-scale afforestation drives and take effective measures to protect biodiversity.

They demanded that Sindh be given its full constitutional and legal share of water as per the 1991 Water Accord with complete transparency.

The speakers also called for immediate completion of K-IV water supply project, provision of clean drinking water, rainwater harvesting and modern water management, modern drainage systems and restoration of natural waterways including Lyari and Malir rivers.

They also demanded early completion of public transport projects including Red Line, promotion of electric transport, reduction of air pollution and prioritising development projects to prevent urban flooding and rural distress.

Through the resolution, the moot also demanded a ban on discharge of untreated industrial, medical, agricultural and urban waste into water bodies and establishment of water and rural distress.

Through the resolution, the moot also demanded a ban on discharge of untreated industrial, medical, agricultural and urban waste into water bodies and establishment of water treatment plants in industrial zones.

They called for a comprehensive strategy to stop sea intrusion in Sujawal and Badin, construction of coastal embankments, restoration of mangroves and safe disposal of hazardous industrial and electronic waste.

The participants unanimously demanded a ban on approving development projects without conducting environmental impact assessments.

The resolution also emphasised inclusion of environmental education in curricula, establishment of an autonomous environmental and climate change commission, modern solid waste management systems, and formulation of a comprehensive climate resilience policy for Sindh. Earlier, SUP president Zain Shah said that Pakistan was currently facing both economic and environmental crises, but protecting the environment had never been a priority for the ruling elite. He said that rather than addressing public issues, the rulers are more concerned with their own business issues, while serious national issues like climate change are being continuously ignored.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026