Woman ‘shot dead by niece’s husband’ in DHA

KARACHI: A woman was shot dead in her Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residence on Friday evening, police and rescue services officials said.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Humera Khatoon Imdad, was shot inside a house in Phase V near the Saudi consulate in what police described as a personal dispute.

Darakshan SHO Rashid Ali said the suspect, Imran, had been arrested.

He said the initial investigation suggested that a quarrel had erupted between the suspect and his wife, Mahnoor. When Mahnoor’s aunt, Humera, intervened in an attempt to pacify the couple, the suspect opened fire and a bullet hit her.

She was taken to a private hospital in the area, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Later, the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Teenage girl dies by suicide

A teenage girl died by suicide in North Karachi on Friday, police said.

Sir Syed SHO Farrukh Hashmi said that 17-year-old Zainab Wasif allegedly shot herself dead with her father’s licensed pistol inside her home in Sector 11-A near Furqania Masjid.

The SHO said the teenager had been experiencing emotional distress and had reportedly attempted suicide twice in the past.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026