E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Eve-teasers hurt five men trying to rescue girl in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This file photo shows the silhouette of a woman. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows the silhouette of a woman. — Reuters/File
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KARACHI: A group of men harassing a teenage girl in Orangi Town attacked and injured some area residents who tried to rescue her, police said.

Manghopir SHO Raja Zulfiqar Haider said a girl was passing through the Pir Bux Goth area near Tauheed Masjid when the suspects harassed her and also attempted to snatch her cellphone. However, she raised the alarm, which alerted the area people who rushed to her rescue.

He said a heated argument took place between the eve-teasers and the area people, after which the suspects left. However, after a while, they returned, armed with sticks and a pistol, and attacked the residents. They beat them with wooden sticks and also opened fire. As a result, one person sustained a bullet wound while four others also sustained injuries.

They fled the scene before the arrival of the area police.

The injured were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The victims were identified as Arshad, 35; Shan Ali, 27; Shahzad, 20; Shahid, 21; and Saqi, 20.

Officials say efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them.

Suspect held

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the recent killing of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activist in Orangi Town.

The victim, PPP UC-05 president Faisal Abbasi, was shot dead, while Fahad Abbasi and Fahad Jamal alias Shani sustained bullet wounds when several armed men attacked the party’s office in Sector-10 near Ghausa Chowk on July 1.

West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi said the Mominabad police arrested the suspect, Abdul Hameed alias Kaka, based on a tip-off and with the help of CCTV footage.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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