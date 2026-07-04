Karachi mayor inaugurates two fire stations in Jauhar, Bolton Market

Mayor Murtaza Wahab prays after inaugurating the Gulstan-i-Jauhar fire station.—Dawn

KARACHI: In a major step towards strengthening Karachi’s emergency response and firefighting capacity, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated two more fire stations in the metropolis.

Officials said that the new facilities were established in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Bolton Market areas.

The initiative is said to be part of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s broader strategy to modernise the city’s rescue and fire-fighting infrastructure, ensuring faster and more effective emergency services for residents.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the mayor said that the establishment of the fire stations marks a significant milestone in improving emergency preparedness across Karachi.

He noted that the Gulistan-i-Jauhar Fire Station has been restored after nearly three decades, transforming what had remained an abandoned facility into a fully functional emergency response centre that will serve the densely populated area and its surrounding localities.

Says besides restoring existing facilities, KMC is procuring modern firefighting equipment to strengthen firefighting capacity

The mayor said that Karachi has witnessed several devastating fire incidents in the past, and those experiences have highlighted the need for stronger infrastructure, modern equipment and better preparedness.

“We have learned from the past and are taking practical measures to ensure that our firefighting and emergency response systems are capable of meeting future challenges,” he said.

He emphasised that the rehabilitation of fire stations is only one component of a much larger modernisation programme.

Alongside the restoration of existing facilities, the KMC is upgrading fire station infrastructure and procuring state-of-the-art equipment with the support of the Sindh government.

He stated that, under the special directives of President Asif Ali Zardari and with the full support of the Sindh government, a multi-billion-rupee project has been launched to transform Karachi’s firefighting services.

As part of this initiative, an international competitive bidding process has already been floated for the procurement of modern fire-fighting machinery and equipment, and the procurement process is expected to be completed soon.

The mayor further said that the upgraded fire stations would be equipped with high-capacity water storage tanks with a capacity of hundreds of thousands of gallons, solar-powered systems and improved operational infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted emergency services.

He explained that before the rehabilitation of the Gulistan-i-Jauhar Fire Station, the Gulshan Fire Station had been responding to emergencies in both Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Gulistan-i-Jauhar areas, placing considerable pressure on available resources.

With the restoration of the new station, emergency response responsibilities will now be shared, significantly reducing response times and enhancing the city’s ability to deal with fires and other emergencies more efficiently.

He said that visible development projects and improved municipal services demonstrate the government’s commitment to delivering practical results that directly benefit the people of Karachi.

“The transformation of Karachi is not limited to one department. We are investing in modern infrastructure, better public services, and improved facilities across the city. These projects reflect our commitment to providing citizens with a safer, more efficient, and better-managed Karachi,” he added.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Municipal Commissioner Abrar Jaffar, the director general technical services, the chief fire officer and others.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026