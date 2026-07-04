E-Paper | July 08, 2026

KWSC intensifies recovery drive against defaulters

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has intensified its recovery drive against commercial and industrial consumers with outstanding dues, blocking water connections and sealing installations of several establishments.

According to KWSC officials, FA Motors had outstanding dues amounting to approximately Rs13.24 million. They said that despite repeated notices and reminders, the failure to settle the payments resulted in the disconnection of the company’s water supply.

The officials said that a similar action was taken against Rajwani Denims Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

They said that the company was a defaulter of about Rs27m and had not paid water and sewerage charges since 2023.

The officials said that after multiple notices failed to yield results, authorities not only disconnected its water connections but also sealed the relevant chambers.

They said that the water utility also carried out operations against various commercial and industrial defaulters in Sector 28, Landhi Town, and cut off their connections.

Chief Commercial Officer Haris Sarfraz said that the KWSC would continue to take indiscriminate action against defaulters to improve financial discipline and ensure recovery of dues. “Timely payment of water and sewerage charges is a legal obligation for all consumers,” he said, adding that in case of non-payment, connections could be cut off, installations sealed, and other legal measures taken under the relevant laws.

He urged commercial, industrial, and domestic consumers to clear their outstanding dues immediately to avoid any legal or administrative action.

Mr Sarfraz said that the recovery campaign would continue across the city and the scope of action against major defaulters would be further expanded to ensure the water utility’s financial stability and better service delivery to citizens.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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