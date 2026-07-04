E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Sharjeel says govt continues to expose Indian atrocities in Kashmir

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KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the provincial government will continue its efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at all levels and expose Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It said they held a detailed discussion on the current situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both leaders strongly condemned the continued human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing atrocities committed against the innocent Kashmiri people.

It was agreed that cooperation between the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and the Sindh government would be further strengthened to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue at both the national and international levels.Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination at every forum.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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