E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Five municipality officers suspended on public complaints

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SUKKUR: The Sindh Local Government Board has initiated disciplinary proceedings against five Sukkur Municipal Corporation officials following a surge in complaints over the civic body’s performance.

According to official sources, the board has suspended Anti-Encroachment Director Bilawal Korai, Anti-Encroachment Inspectors Shahid Jatoi (BPS-10) and Afzal Channa (BPS-10), and Faiz Muhammad (BPS-16). All four have been ordered to report to the Local Government Board pending departmental inquiries.

The suspensions come as the board intensifies accountability measures within the corporation, which oversees municipal services in Sukkur, one of the largest cities in Sindh.

However, sources within the municipal corporation alleged the suspensions are linked to the demolition of structures on land reportedly belonging to a mosque, as well as enforcement action taken against an individual said to be close to the District Council chairman.

The sources further claimed that Municipal Commissioner Pir Wahid Bux attended a municipal council meeting despite being under suspension, which they described as a breach of regulations. They added that the municipal commissioner is currently in Saudi Arabia performing umrah.

Discrepancies have also emerged over the timeline of the disciplinary actions. Although the suspension letters were dated June 27, the affected officials did not receive notification until July 2.

Speaking to journalists, the officials confirmed they were only handed the letters on 2 July, adding that they remain unaware of both the reasons behind their suspensions and the delay in issuing the notices.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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