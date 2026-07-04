Fresh figures show water shortage declining

HYDERABAD: Sindh’s overall water shortage at its barrages has dropped substantially from 48pc on June 12 to 8pc on July 3. It was only D.P Feeder at Guddu and NWC at Sukkur which were reporting 27pc and 29pc shortage, respectively, today. Sukkur’s Dadu canal also recorded a 42pc shortage.

Against Sindh’s indent of 190,000 cusecs Irsa has released 203,000 cusecs of water on July 3 from Chashma downstream and it is inclusive of Punjab’s share of 23,000 cusecs for Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and at Taunsa, Balochistan’s share of 12,000 cusecs and 168,000 cusecs of Sindh.

A three-day travel time is counted from Chashma to Guddu barrage before flows reach the latter. So, currently flows released on June 30 were being received at Guddu when Irsa released 200,000 cusecs including the share of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. Sindh’s indent was 175,000 cusecs on June 30.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026