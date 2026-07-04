Four get death in triple murder case

SUKKUR: Four men were sentenced to death and two co-accused acquitted by the Third Additional Sessions Court, Samiullah Qureshi, in a 2020 triple murder case registered in Shikarpur. The incident was linked to an alleged honour dispute.

The judge sentenced each of the four convicts — Abdul Hafeez alias Hafeez, Ayaz alias Malang, Amjad Bhayo and Munir Khan alias Munno Kalhoro — to death three times. Two co-accused — Imran Bhayo and Imtiaz Bhayo — were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.The court also imposed a fine of Rs1.5 million on each convict and directed them to pay an additional Rs50,000 each in compensation to the injured man, Parvez Bhayo (complainant).

The crime was committed during the night of Feb 3, 2020 within the jurisdiction of the Karan police station.

Armed assailants attacked an otaq (guest room) over an alleged honour-related dispute, killing three men — Imran Bhayo, Kamran Bhayo and Lal Bakhsh Bhayo — and injuring Parvez Bhayo.

A case was subsequently registered at the Karan police station on the complaint of Nawab Khan Bhayo against seven suspects. One of the accused died during the trial and his name was removed from the case.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026