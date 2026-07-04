BRT cameras linked with Peshawar Safe City project

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Safe City Project on Friday signed an agreement with TransPeshawar, the operator of the Bus Rapid Transit, linking the live feed from the cameras installed at the BRT stations with the safe city project to enhance citizens’ security and ensure effective monitoring.

The agreement was signed at the project’s headquarters here. Following the agreement, formal technical cooperation between the two sides has started.

“Live feed from the cameras installed at BRT stations has been linked with the safe city, further expanding the scope of surveillance,” according to a statement issued here.

The statement said that the collaboration between the Safe City project and TransPeshawar had been described as an important milestone towards enhancing the citizens’ security, effective monitoring and rapid response.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026