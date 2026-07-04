E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Justice system to be strengthened through legal reforms: minister

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PESHAWAR: Minister for law, human rights and parliamentary affairs Aftab Alam on Friday said the provincial government was continuing legal and institutional reforms to make the judicial system more efficient, transparent, and merit-based.

Speaking at a meeting of the Legislative Committee, the minister said that the government was taking practical steps to strengthen the justice delivery system through effective legislation and institutional reforms.

He said the objective of the reform process was not merely to amend laws but to establish a transparent, accountable, and efficient legal framework that meets the requirements of justice and serves both the public and state institutions.

Mr Alam directed that the proposed amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal Act, 1991, should be drafted in line with constitutional provisions, superior court judgments, expert legal opinion, and recommendations of relevant institutions to avoid future legal complications.

He said the provincial government believed in people-centric, modern, and practical legislation and was updating laws in accordance with contemporary needs.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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