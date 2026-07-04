KP govt forms committee to probe Swat boat tragedy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formed a two-member inquiry committee to probe the boat capsize incident in Lake Saifullah in Kalam area of Swat district, in which six members of a family were killed. A 17-year-old girl is still missing.

A notification issued from the human resource management department stated that pursuant to the directions of the competent authority, an inquiry committee was hereby constituted to probe the July 1 accident that resulted in the loss of precious lives.

The committee will comprise Mohammad Ayaz, secretary of the inter-provincial coordination department, and Zubair Ahmed, special secretary of the finance department.

The committee’s terms of reference stated that it would ascertain the facts and sequence of events leading to the tragedy. It will also examine the circumstances that may have contributed to the occurrence of the incident, including the operational condition of the boat, prevailing circumstances at the time of the accident and any other relevant factors.

The body will also examine whether the boat, its operation and the boating activity were being conducted in accordance with the applicable laws, rules, prescribed procedures, permissions and safety requirements.

The TORs stated that the committee will also examine whether the boat operator possessed the requisite authorisation, competence and other requirements prescribed under the relevant legal and regulatory framework. It will also assess the adequacy of safety arrangements in place at the time of the incident, including the availability and use of lifejackets, rescue equipment, passenger safety measures and other prescribed safety protocols.

The committee will also look into regulatory, supervisory and administrative arrangements governing boating activities at the site, including the respective roles of the departments concerned, local administration and any private operators.

The committee has also been tasked to identify any procedural, regulatory or administrative gaps, if observed, and recommend appropriate corrective measures.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026