Admin reshuffle at Gomal varsity amid inquiries sparks concerns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A series of administrative changes at Gomal University has triggered concerns among sections of the university community, with faculty representatives and employees’ bodies, expressing fears that the ongoing inquiries into alleged fake degrees and financial irregularities could be affected.

According to a notification issued by the university registrar’s office, Prof Muhammad Adeel of the Institute of Chemical Sciences has been relieved of his additional charge as director of affiliations. He has been replaced by Dr Muhammad Ijaz Khan Marwat of the Faculty of Computing with immediate effect.

In a separate notification, the additional charge of provost has been withdrawn from Prof Zahid Rasool Niazi of the Faculty of Pharmacy and has been handed over to Prof Samiullah Khan.

The university has also replaced the head of the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FVAS). Prof Faiqa Ramzan has been relieved of her responsibilities as head of department, while Prof Muhammad Shoaib has been assigned the post. The FVAS is considered one of the university’s largest revenue-generating academic units.

The university sources told Dawn that paperwork had also been completed for the removal of eight to 11 other officials holding key administrative positions, although formal notifications has not yet been issued.

The changes come at a time when, according to university sources, several inquiries are under way into matters relating to affiliated colleges including allegations of fake degrees, financial irregularities and suspicious banking transactions involving millions of rupees.

Sources claimed that the former director of affiliations had been supervising investigations into these cases and that further developments were expected before the recent reshuffle.

Similarly, sources said the outgoing provost had been overseeing action against the alleged illegal occupation of university hostels, recovery of outstanding dues and measures to curb drug-related activities on campus.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has nominated Prof Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, vice chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Taxila, as its representative on the Gomal University Syndicate for a two-year term from June 29, 2026, to June 28, 2028, according to an official notification issued by the HEC’s Coordination Division.

Some university employees have pointed out that the HEC nominee is the brother of the acting vice chancellor, and have called for transparency in institutional decision-making. Moreover, this could trigger the conflict of interest in the present situation.

Separately, university sources alleged that affiliated colleges in connection with the fake degree inquiry had been urged to withdraw or alter statements they had previously recorded during the investigation.

Representatives of the Gomal University Academic Staff Association said the timing of the transfers had raised questions because several sensitive inquiries were still under way.

When contacted by Dawn for comment, the acting vice chancellor declined to respond.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026