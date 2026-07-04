Sirajul Haq urges dialogue to resolve AJK crisis

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) former emir Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over the tense situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), saying the Kashmir issue was highly sensitive and should be resolved through dialogue rather than the use of force.

Speaking as chief guest at JI’s monthly gathering in Balambat and later talking to local journalists late on Thursday night, Siraj urged the government to address public grievances through negotiations and accept the legitimate demands of protesters.

The gathering was attended by party workers, members and religious scholars from across the district. District JI emir Maulana Asadullah, general secretary Shoaib Ahmad, Maulana Sher Bahadar and others also addressed the meeting.

Mr Haq claimed that the writ of the government had virtually weakened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in its southern districts and alleged that 1,650 incidents of terrorism had occurred across the province during the last three years including around 300 in the Malakand division alone.

JI backs today’s shutter down strike against new taxes in Malakand

Expressing concern over the abolition of the special constitutional status of Malakand division and the imposition of taxes in the region, he termed the government’s policies anti-people. He said that while residents of AJK were protesting against government policies, people in Malakand division were also being deprived of their constitutional and historical rights.

The former JI emir said the situation in AJK was alarming, yet major political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party, were busy nominating candidates for elections.

He called upon the government to refrain from using force and instead immediately accept the genuine demands of protesters. Mr Haq also demanded that the planned elections in AJK be postponed in view of the prevailing tensions.

Addressing the gathering, he announced full support for the shutter-down strike called by traders on July 4 against the imposition of taxes in Malakand division.

He said JI stood with every movement seeking public rights, economic justice and constitutional protections. Mr Haq maintained that imposing taxes while the region continued to face shortages of basic facilities including healthcare, education, roads and employment opportunities was unjust.

He said Malakand division’s special status granted under historical agreements could not be taken away and urged the government to review its decision, warning that failure to do so could lead to an extensive protest movement.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026