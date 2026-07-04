E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Types of origami

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Composite origami
Composite origami

Modern paper-folding enthusiasts and historians generally recognise ten main types of origami. While experts sometimes divide them into smaller sub-categories, these are the most widely accepted styles. Traditional and structural kinds

Traditional origami: Folding a single, uncut square sheet into classic shapes such as the crane.

Kirigami
Kirigami

Realistic origami: Complex, highly detailed single-sheet models that resemble real-life insects and animals.

Modular origami: Joining multiple identically folded units to create large three-dimensional geometric structures.

Composite origami: Using multiple sheets folded into different shapes to build one complete model.

Pureland origami: A beginner-friendly style that uses only simple mountain and valley folds.

Textural and manipulation kinds

Pureland origami
Pureland origami

Wet-folding origami: Dampening thick paper to create smooth curves instead of sharp, rigid creases.

Origami tessellations: Creating repeating geometric patterns across a single sheet using continuous pleats.

Kirigami: A variation that combines folding with cutting to create pop-up designs.

Functional and novelty kinds

Wet-folding origami
Wet-folding origami

Action origami: Models with moving parts that can fly, jump, flap or inflate.

Money origami: Folding paper currency into decorative and creative shapes using its unique rectangular form.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026

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