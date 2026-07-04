Modern paper-folding enthusiasts and historians generally recognise ten main types of origami. While experts sometimes divide them into smaller sub-categories, these are the most widely accepted styles. Traditional and structural kinds
Traditional origami: Folding a single, uncut square sheet into classic shapes such as the crane.
Realistic origami: Complex, highly detailed single-sheet models that resemble real-life insects and animals.
Modular origami: Joining multiple identically folded units to create large three-dimensional geometric structures.
Composite origami: Using multiple sheets folded into different shapes to build one complete model.
Pureland origami: A beginner-friendly style that uses only simple mountain and valley folds.
Textural and manipulation kinds
Wet-folding origami: Dampening thick paper to create smooth curves instead of sharp, rigid creases.
Origami tessellations: Creating repeating geometric patterns across a single sheet using continuous pleats.
Kirigami: A variation that combines folding with cutting to create pop-up designs.
Functional and novelty kinds
Action origami: Models with moving parts that can fly, jump, flap or inflate.
Money origami: Folding paper currency into decorative and creative shapes using its unique rectangular form.
Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026