Story time: The kite that crossed borders

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

The afternoon breeze had been perfect for kite flying. Ayaan stood in the open field near his village, his eyes locked on the bright blue kite dancing against the clear sky. It was his favourite kite, one he had carefully made with his grandfather just a few days earlier.

As the wind grew stronger, the kite flew higher and higher, tugging hard against the string in his hands. Ayaan grinned with excitement until a sudden gust snapped the string. His smile vanished. He watched in disbelief as the kite drifted farther away, carried by the wind towards the distant border until it completely disappeared.

Disappointed, Ayaan slowly walked home, convinced he would never see his kite again. But right before he left the field, he remembered something. Earlier that morning, he had tucked a small note inside the kite’s frame. It was an old habit of his grandfather, who always believed that every kite should carry a message.

Ayaan had written a simple line: “Hello, my name is Ayaan. If you find this kite, write back.” He never actually expected anyone to read it.

A few days later, while Ayaan was helping his grandfather water the garden, he noticed something fluttering near the gate. It was a small envelope tied with a piece of blue string. Feeling a sudden spark of curiosity, he opened it and found a handwritten note inside.

“Hello Ayaan. I found your kite. My name is Nadir, and I live on the other side of the border. Your kite landed in our field, and I thought it deserved a reply.”

Ayaan read the note twice, hardly believing his eyes. Somehow, his lost kite had carried more than just a message; it had carried the beginning of a real friendship.

From that day on, Ayaan and Nadir exchanged letters whenever the wind was strong enough to carry a kite across the border. They wrote about their schools, their families, their favourite books and the dreams they hoped to achieve one day.

To Ayaan’s surprise, their lives were actually so similar. Even though they had grown up on opposite sides of a border, they laughed at the same jokes, stressed over the same exams and shared the same love for kite flying. With every letter, the distance between them felt a little smaller.

Months passed and exchanging letters became their favourite tradition. One spring, a local peace festival was organised right near the border, bringing together families, students and artists from both sides. The second Ayaan heard about it, he instantly thought of Nadir. Nervous, but excited, he brought a bright blue kite to the festival, hoping Nadir would do the exact same thing. As the crowd gathered beneath a sky filled with colourful kites, Ayaan spotted a boy holding a kite that looked just like his. Without saying a word, they both smiled, knowing they had finally found the friend they had known through letters for so long.

As their kites soared side by side in the evening sky, Ayaan and Nadir realised that the border between their countries couldn’t stop kindness, friendship or understanding. What had started as a lost kite had brought together two strangers who discovered just how much they had in common.

Long after the festival ended, they stayed friends, reminding everyone around them that people are connected by their shared hopes and dreams rather than divided by lines drawn on a map.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026