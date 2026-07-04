Movie review: The Pout Pout Fish

The Pout-Pout Fish is a colourful, heart-warming animated feature film teaching young viewers important lessons about friendship, confidence and happiness. Based on the beloved children’s book by Deborah Diesen, this charming underwater adventure is an international co-production between the United States and Australia.

The 92-minute film is directed by Ricard Cussó, known for Scarygirl (2023), Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal (2020), and Combat Wombat (2020). The voice cast is led by Nick Offerman, as Mr Fish, and Nina Oyama as Pip, with support from Miranda Otto, Remy Hii, Jordin Sparks, Amy Sedaris, Nazeem Hussain and Mark Coles Smith. Together, they lend warmth and personality to the film’s colourful characters.

The story follows Mr Fish, a blue fish who believes he is meant to be gloomy. Wherever he goes, he wears a frown and thinks of himself as a “pout-pout fish” —someone who is always pouting and feeling sad. As he swims through the ocean, he meets many friendly sea creatures who encourage him to see the brighter side of life. However, Mr Fish struggles to change his outlook. It is only when he meets Pip, a young sea dragon, that he begins to realise that he does not have to let his appearance or negative feelings define who he is.

His journey teaches us the value of optimism, self-belief and friendship. With occasional flashbacks of his own, the film offers viewers a glimpse into what is going on in Mr Fish’s mind and helps them understand the emotions and thoughts that shape his outlook on life.

One of the movie’s biggest strengths is its vibrant animation. The underwater world is filled with bright coral reefs, fascinating sea creatures and beautiful ocean landscapes. Every scene is rich in colour and detail, creating a magical setting that is sure to capture young viewers’ imaginations. The animation is smooth and engaging, and the cheerful music and catchy songs help sustain a fun, uplifting atmosphere.

Beyond its entertaining adventure, The Pout-Pout Fish delivers a positive message about emotional growth. It reminds viewers that everyone feels sad sometimes, but that kindness, friendship and self-confidence can help them overcome those feelings and see life in a new light.

Overall, The Pout-Pout Fish is a delightful, family-friendly animated feature. With its colourful visuals, lovable characters and meaningful lessons.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026