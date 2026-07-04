Harry Potter heads to Paramount

Paramount signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros Discovery to air all 11 Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films on MTV, Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite and Paramount Network for the first time.

The TV event began on July 3 with a three-day Harry Potter marathon on MTV, and will be followed by special screenings across the other channels later in the summer.

The films are based on JK Rowling’s bestselling books and star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Swift sets Hall of Fame record

Taylor Swift has become the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at age 36.

During the ceremony in New York, she thanked her family for supporting her early music career and encouraged aspiring songwriters to stay committed to their passion.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg introduced Swift, praising the impact of her songwriting. The event also honoured several other notable songwriters and producers, including Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, known for hits such as “Single Ladies,” “Umbrella,” and “Baby.”

BTS launches European Tour

BTS officially kicked off the European leg of their ARIRANG World Tour, marking the group’s historic first-ever performance in Spain.

The K-pop icons drew over 66,000 fans to Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium for the first of two sold-out weekend shows.

The extensive two-and-a-half-hour spectacle featured a shifting 360-degree stage, 30 dancers and a 23-song set list blending tracks from their fifth studio album ARIRANG, with classic hits like “Run BTS” and “IDOL.”

The band frequently engaged with the crowd in Spanish, selecting “Airplane Pt 2” and “Interlude: Wings” as Madrid’s exclusive surprise songs.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026