Opinion: Rethinking The Ugly Duckling

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

The Ugly Duckling is a classic fairy tale about a cygnet living as a duckling. Everyone regards it as ugly until one day it transforms into a swan. This is a timeless example of how finding one’s tribe is important for growth and how life itself is a process of becoming better every day.

From this perspective, the moral appears clear: being different is not a bad thing. But it raises interesting questions when one realises that the duckling never truly accepted itself until it saw the beautiful version of itself.

Real acceptance is not about agreeing only with the truth you like, but rather accepting ourselves with all our flaws and strengths. This is even more important today, when perfection is being chased in every aspect of life.

Throughout the story, the duckling only escapes the hardships it faces; it never goes on a journey of self-discovery. It internalises all the hate and loses hope. Instead of trying to make its life meaningful, it simply gives up and even wants to end its life.

Sadly, this is the story of many young people today. In the real world, not everyone has people who accept them. Real courage lies in carrying on, even when there is no strength left.

In the end, the duckling is praised by the old swans and finds satisfaction. But this is only because of the external validation it receives. The concept of believing in oneself ceases to exist as the journey is reduced to a search for validation.

But how many of us truly get that? Do we need others to tell us that we are enough? Does realisation come from external opinions, or is it an internal process of self-exploration? Are we too sensitive and naïve to accept others’ comments as absolute truths?

The duckling transforms into a swan not through conscious effort, but because of destiny. Real life is different. How many of us get mocked and then wake up perfect one day? Real growth requires the willingness to change, not for others but for ourselves, and to reach our maximum potential. It is not about transforming into someone different; instead, it is about breaking the shell to uncover the pearl within.

We are enough as we are – not perfect, but not ugly either, just different. We can become better, and for that we should be aware of the goodness within us. A diamond, if not cut and polished well, appears dull. That does not mean the diamond is not valuable. It simply needs to be cut and polished to sparkle.

Success will not come from the outside; it is already inside you, and only you can unlock it. The Ugly Duckling reminds us of the paradox of what transformation truly is and what it looks like from the outside. Perhaps we do not have to become a swan at all. Our worth is inside us like a hidden gem, and growth helps it shine through.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026