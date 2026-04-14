In phone call with Dar, Kuwaiti FM lauds Pakistan’s role in facilitating Islamabad talks

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jabel Al-Sabah, in a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, has appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Islamabad Talks, the Foreign Office says.

“The Kuwaiti FM commended Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Islamabad talks and appreciated the DPM/FM’s efforts in this regard,” according to the FO statement.

It added that DPM Dar “reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue sustained efforts, emphasising dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving issues”.

“Both sides reaffirmed the strong Pakistan–Kuwait ties and agreed to remain in close contact,” the FO said.