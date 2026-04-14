E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Global federation lauds ‘professionalism’ of Pakistan’s air traffic controllers amid airspace disruptions

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In this file photo, an aircraft flies near RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign in Cyprus on March 5, 2026. Photo for representation only. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, an aircraft flies near RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign in Cyprus on March 5, 2026. Photo for representation only. — Reuters/File
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The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA) has expressed its appreciation for the professionalism of Pakistan’s air traffic controllers.

The remarks came in a letter by IFATCA Asia-Pacific Region Executive Vice President Cheryl Chen, which was shared by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Tuesday.

According to IFATCA’s website, the apolitical federation provides guidance, representation, training, and other services to advance the status and professionalism of air traffic control. It has member associations in more than 130 countries from all corners of the globe.

“I wish to express our sincere appreciation for the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the air traffic controllers of Pakistan in recent weeks,” Chen said in the letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.

“Amid evolving geopolitical developments impacting regional airspace, Pakistan’s strategic position as a key corridor between Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe has resulted in a significant increase in air traffic, including the diversion of flights from neighbouring airspace,” she said.

It said that under these circumstances, air traffic control officers had managed “substantial volumes” of non-scheduled traffic while also maintaining “the highest standards of safety and efficiency”.

She acknowledged that the operations were conducted under sustained pressure, “possibly with extended duties and limited leave”. She said that this reflected a “strong commitment to operational continuity and global aviation safety”.

Terming Pakistan’s efforts “exceptional”, Chen also acknowledged the “vital contribution” of the air traffic control workforce.

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