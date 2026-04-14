Pakistani journalist elected IFJ regional gender coordinator

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani journalist, Javeria Siddique, has been elected as regional gender coordinator for the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Asia Pacific.

Javeria has won the IFJ Gender Council election for the term 2026-29 and will serve as the regional gender coordinator for IFJ Asia Pacific, says a press release issued on Monday.

In a statement after her election, Javeria said she would focus on promoting gender equality, press freedom and journalists’ safety in the region.

Moreover, she said she would be working with member organisations to develop strategies for protecting journalists and promoting a safer working environment.

Javeria is the widow of renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif and has been leading the fight for justice in her husband’s case who was assassinated under mysterious circumstances in Kenya some four years back.

María Ángeles Samperio from Spain has been re-elected as chairperson for the third consecutive term.

The IFJ Gender Council is responsible for guiding the federation’s policies and projects on gender equality with a work, unionism and journalism ethics’ perspectives.

The newly-appointed body is composed of representatives of IFJ-affiliated journalists’ unions and associations across the world. They were elected during a one-week online voting process, which ended on April 12.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026