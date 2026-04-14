Bilawal condoles death of Mir Babul Jakhrani

SUKKUR: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Mon­day visited Jacobabad on Monday to offer condolences to the Jakhrani family, on behalf of PPP leadership, on the recent death of veteran politician, party stalwart and former lawmaker Mir Babal Khan Jakhrani.

He conveyed his deep sorrow and grief to the bereaved family members, including MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mir Khalid Nawaz Jakhrani and MPA Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani, at their residence.

Bilawal paid rich tribute to Babul Khan Jakhrani for his lifelong political career and public services.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA Salahuddin Junejo, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, MPA Jameel Soomro, Minister Saeed Ghani, MPA Sher Mohammad Mugheri, MPA Dr Sohrab Sarki, former MPA Mir Aurangzeb Panhwar, District Chairman Mir Tahir Hussain Khoso and others accompanied the PPP chairman in his visit.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026