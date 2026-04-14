Traders slam LPG ‘black marketing’

HYDRABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mohammad Saleem Memon has expressed concern over increasing prices of LPG in Hyderabad, open black marketing and the inattention of the district administration.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that LPG was being sold far above the prices fixed by government, in some areas at a rate of Rs400 to Rs450 per kilo, which was open exploitation of the general public.

He wondered when prices were fixed, why the district administration and price control committees were not taking effective action against this open violation.

He said that it seemed that black marketing was going on in the city under an organised manner against which no serious action was being taken. He added that due to continuous gas shortage, strict gas schedule and increase in natural gas prices in Hyderabad, domestic consumers, tandoors, tea houses, hotels and other small businesses were been forced to completely depend on LPG.

He said that in such a situation, extraordinary increase in LPG prices and black marketing not only affected business activities, but also caused difficulties in daily lives of people.

He emphasised that it was very important to regulate the sale and distribution of LPG in a safe and organised manner, so that any possible accident could be avoided. He said that only licensed dealers should be allowed to sell LPG along with regular testing and certification of cylinders while illegal shops should be sealed in populated areas.

He added that approved distribution points should be established.

He appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the serious situation and mobilise relevant institutions to ensure availability of LPG at a fair price, and ensure safe supply and elimination of black marketing.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026