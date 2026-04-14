E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Federal authority over NGOs’ foreign funding policy upheld

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday set aside a single-bench ruling that had struck down the federal government’s policy regulating foreign funding of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), holding that such policymaking squarely falls within the executive domain and is protected from undue judicial interference.

A two-judge LHC bench, comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, announced the judgement, allowing multiple intra-court appeals (ICAs) filed by the federation and restoring the “Policy for Local NGOs/NPOs Receiving Foreign Contributions, 2022.”

The appeals were filed in the wake of a September 6, 2024 judgement by a single judge, who had declared the 2022 policy unlawful and without legal effect in petitions filed by the Human Rights Com­mission of Pakistan (HRCP) and others.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Saqib Jillani, had argued that the 2022 policy—like an earlier 2013 framework struck down by courts—lacked statutory backing and violated constitutional protections, including the right to freedom of association and business.

LHC sets aside single-bench ruling, warns against judicial overreach in policy matters

The federal government, represented by Additional Attorney General Mirza Nasar Ahmad, challenged the ruling, maintaining that the policy had been duly approved by the federal cabinet and issued in accordance with the Rules of Business, 1973.

The division bench framed two central questions: whether the federal government had the authority to formulate policies regulating NGOs receiving foreign contributions, and whether constitutional courts could interfere in such policy decisions under writ jurisdiction.

The bench answered both questions in favour of the government.

Judicial restraint in executive matters

The bench held that under Articles 90 and 99 of the Constitution, the federal government is fully empowered to conduct its business and formulate policies.

It maintained that the Rules of Business, 1973, framed under constitutional authority, provide a binding procedural framework for decision-making.

The bench noted that the 2022 policy was approved by the federal cabinet and issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which is competent to regulate foreign assistance.

It described the policy as a comprehensive regulatory instrument governing the receipt, utilisation, monitoring, and accountability of foreign contributions by NGOs.

On the question of judicial review, the bench reiterated settled law that courts should exercise restraint in policy matters unless such policies violate fundamental rights, the Constitution, statutory law, or are made in bad faith.

“In the absence of such violations, policymaking remains the exclusive domain of the executive,” the bench observed.

The bench further ruled that the single judge had incorrectly invoked Article 18 (freedom of trade and business), holding that the matter instead fell within Article 99, which governs the conduct of federal government business.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe