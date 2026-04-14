Wheat to be procured under public-private partnership

SARGODHA: Wheat procurement in Sargodha is going to be launched under the public-private partnership and all arrangements have been made for it.

According to sources in the food department, the government had introduced a public-private partnership model to make the wheat procurement transparent and easy, in which wheat would be purchased from the farmers through the private sector and responsible institutions.

Under this scheme, wheat will be purchased from the farmers at the rate of Rs3,500 per 40kg. Farmers have been asked to register in advance to sell wheat and provide their original identity cards and bank account details to make the payment process transparent.

The spokesperson said the registration and verification of farmers would be done through an app developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) while the verification of land would be done through the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA). After the verification, the farmers will be allowed to sell wheat. The money will be transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts within 72 hours of the purchase.

In Sargodha, 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat will be purchased at the Asianwala Center and 15,000 metric tonnes at the Sargodha city center. The target is to purchase a total of about 65,000 metric tonnes or 650,000 sacks of wheat.

TWO DIE: Two motorcyclists, residents of Kaulowal, died in a traffic accident near the Jhelum River Bridge near Al-Khair Hotel in Shahpur city.

The deceased were identified as Ikramullah (29), son of Inayatullah Awan and Aamir Shahzad (31), son of Omar Hayat Joya, residents of Kaulowal.

According to eyewitnesses, both men were going from Sargodha towards Khushab on a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit them. The car driver managed to escape from the spot. Rescue 1122 transferred the bodies to the THQ Hospital Shahpur.

SEALED: Nine more shops were sealed for violating the ongoing smart lockdown of the energy policy, taking the number of such shops to 39 across the district.

According to sources, four shops were sealed in Bhalwal and five in Sargodha city for violating the lockdown by 8pm while in three days, 39 shops were sealed during the operation.

Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Khan said no negligence would be tolerated for better use of energy and implementation of the government policy and indiscriminate action would continue against the violators.

EXHIBITION: The Punjab Council of the Arts, Sargodha Division, will hold a painting competition on ‘Colors of Peace” on April 22.

The prize money for the first position is Rs100,000, for the second position Rs75,000 and for the third position Rs50,000.

Only artists from Sargodha Division can participate in this competition. There is no age limit.

The last date for registration for aspiring artists in this competition is April 20 till 4pm.

Registration can be done through the Google form given on the Facebook page “Sargodha Arts Council” or at the office of Sargodha Arts Council, District Court Road. While the last date for submission of fully framed paintings is April 21.

The participating artists must present their creations on a canvas of size 20x30 to 24x36.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026