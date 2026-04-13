Eight cops suspended for taking bribe from transporters

KHYBER: Khyber district police officer Waqar Ahmad suspended eight police officials on Sunday for taking a bribe from transporters, who were taking Afghan families to Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the DPO office said that eight police officials who had been performing their duties at various checkpoints along the main Peshawar-Torkham highway were suspended.

It said the action was taken after an increase in complaints from transporters and repeated media reports alleging that some police officials were demanding illegal money from transporters.

The statement said that six policemen posted at the Charwazgai checkpost in Landi Kotal and three others posted at the Prang Sam checkpost near Ali Masjid were suspended, and an enquiry was initiated against them.

Stern disciplinary action would be taken against the policemen if they were found guilty of the charges.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026