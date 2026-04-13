E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Seven Peshawar jail prisoners transferred to Punjab

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PESHAWAR: A special team of the Punjab police has successfully transferred seven high-profile suspects from Central Jail Peshawar to facilities in Punjab, police confirmed on Sunday.

The transfer, which took place on Saturday night under heavy security, marks the beginning of a broader initiative to shuffle detainees between provinces for ongoing criminal investigations. The suspects wanted for various crimes across Punjab were handed over to teams from Rawalpindi and Lahore police after all necessary legal formalities were finalised in Peshawar.

Following their arrival at Central Jail Peshawar, the specialised Punjab unit oversaw the transport of individuals directly to Rawalpindi jail, where they would remain during the next phase of their cases.

This move comes after the Punjab police formally requested custody of individuals to facilitate specialised investigations into their alleged activities. Law enforcement officials said that this transfer was part of a larger, systemic exchange programme.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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