E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Teachers’ promotion

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

CURRENTLY, promotions of college teachers are made on a regular basis according to a seniority list that is pre-pared based on the year a teacher is inducted into the College Education Department. However, many dedicated and hardworking teachers pursue MPhil and PhD degrees during their service to enhance their academic qualifications and professional competence.

Unfortunately, even after completing a PhD or MPhil degree, their position in the seniority list remains unchanged. The current seniority system does not provide any additional weightage or advantage for higher qualifications. As a result, highly qualified teachers often have to wait many years for promotion, just like those who do not pursue further academic qualifications.

Resolving this matter will encourage teachers to upgrade their academic qualifications, promoting a culture of research, merit and academic excellence within the education system. Although 20 per cent of the promotion seats are reserved for highly qualified teachers, it is un-

fortunate that these reserved seats for grades 19 and 20 have not been announced for the last several years. This whole situation is seriously unfair, and there is an urgent need to revisit the matter afresh.

Dr Zafar Farooqui
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe