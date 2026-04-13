Fresh probe into journalist Shan Dahar murder case demanded

KARACHI: The family of slain journalist Zakir Hussain, aka Shan Dahar, on Saturday demanded a fresh investigation into his murder and the immediate arrest of killers who have remained at large for 13 years.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Dahar’s sister Fauzia, along with representatives of media rights organisation Safe Journalism Adil Jawad and Waqar Soomro, accused Larkana police of facilitating suspects Irfan Brohi and Amir Zahri, by allegedly staging a “dramatic arrest” despite prior knowledge of their pre-arrest bail.

They alleged that the suspect was released after the publicity stunt, calling it evidence of collusion and a blow to the justice system.

Dahar, a bureau chief for a news channel, was shot dead in 2014 while reporting in Larkana. He had identified his attackers before dying.

Citing a report by international media watchdogs, they urged the Sindh government and the inspector general of police to order a transparent reinvestigation by a senior officer, hold negligent officials accountable, and ensure protection for the victim’s family.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026