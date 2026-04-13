‘Situation in region boosts Gwadar Port’s global value’: Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry

QUETTA: The President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), Haji Muhammad Ayub Miryani, has said that Gwadar Port’s global significance has greatly increased because of the new developments in the region.

Speaking at a meeting of businessmen in Islamabad through a video link on Saturday, Mr Miryani stressed the need for taking effective measures immediately to capitalise on the extensive trade opportunities available in Balochistan and in the region.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

According to a QCCI statement, Mr Miryani called for launching a ferry service from Gwadar and noted that it would promote not only local trade but also international business.

He also proposed extending daily operating hours of the N-250 Ramdan-Gwadar business corridor and market from 18 to 24 hours to ensure continuous commercial activity in the area.

QCCI calls for cashing in on opportunity

The QCCI leader claimed that Persian Gulf countries, Central Asian states and other regional nations are interested in trading through the Gwadar Port, and various companies are already in contact with QCCI in this regard.

He called for granting Gwadar the TIR membership to facilitate smoother international trade transport.

Mr Miryani also called for allowing Afghan transit trade and transshipment facilities for Iranian investors, which would further boost economic activities in the region.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026