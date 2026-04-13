E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Balochistan govt okays Rakhni Bazaar upgrade

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. — Dawn/File photo
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. — Dawn/File photo
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QUETTA: The Balochistan government has approved a comprehensive development and beautification project for Rakhni Bazaar, aimed at boosting economic activity, modernising trade infrastructure and improving public facilities.

Following approval by the provincial cabinet, the Services and General Administration Department has issued a formal notification directing immediate implementation so that the benefits reach citizens without delay.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the upgradation of Rakhni Bazaar would give fresh momentum to the local economy, expand business opportunities and provide traders with a safe, organised and convenient environment.

In a post on social media platform X, he said the project would not only strengthen commercial activity but also create new employment opportunities.

Mr Bugti reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to improving urban facilities, strengthening infrastructure and pursuing sustainable development. He said providing modern amenities in line with contemporary needs and ensuring planned urban growth would remain top priorities.

The chief minister added that the project would enhance the area’s overall appearance, improve civic management and raise the standard of living for residents, calling it a step towards a more developed and prosperous Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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