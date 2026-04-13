E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Centcom will begin implementing blockade of all maritime traffic entering, exiting Iranian ports at 10am ET on April 13

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US Central Command (Centcom) has said forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10am ET, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, the Centcom said, adding that forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

Iran Israel War

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