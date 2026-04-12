E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Trump has his own defintion of local, global communication

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

UNITED States President Donald Trump recently warned Iran, saying the “whole civilisation will die”. It reminded me of what Trump said at a press conference with the Japanese prime minister while replying to a journalist’s question about why he had not taken his allies into confidence before going to war with Iran. He said it was so because he wanted to keep the element of surprise. He then drew a controversial comparison, asking why Japan had not given prior warning before attacking Pearl Harbour back in World War II, creating an embarrassing situation for Sanae Takaichi. But he failed to mention what had happened in the aftermath: American planes dropped nuclear bombs, named Little Boy and Fat Man, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Iran, of course, does not possess weapons like the Little Boy or the Fat Man to respond. But Iran stood, and is still standing, tall against all these threats. Does it also have a ‘Tom Boy’ in its kitty?

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe