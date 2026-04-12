ICE launches plan to uncover US birth tourism schemes

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration plans to crack down on networks it says help pregnant women lie on visa applications in order to secure US citizenship for their US-born babies, an issue that Trump has highlighted to justify his attempts to restrict birthright citizenship.

In an internal email, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ordered investigative agents around the country to focus on a new Birth Tourism Initiative. The operation will seek to root out networks that help pregnant foreign nationals come to the US to give birth so their children can receive citizenship, it said.

Trump, a Republican, has kicked off an aggressive push to reduce both legal and illegal immigration after taking office in January 2025. His administration has used the threat of birth tourism as a rationale for attempting to restrict the practice of granting automatic citizenship to children born on US soil.

“Uninhibited birth tourism poses a tremendous cost to taxpayers and threatens our national security,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement, adding that most nations do not provide automatic citizenship at birth.

The US Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on any ongoing investigations, but said it was aware that some networks facilitate travel to the US for birth tourism. “While the act of giving birth in the United States is not unlawful, DHS remains focused on identifying and addressing potential violations of federal law associated with these activities,” a spokesperson said.

No US law outright bars birth tourism, but a federal regulation implemented in 2020 during Trumps first term prohibits using temporary tourist and business visas for the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a newborn. People who engage in birth tourism schemes could be prosecuted for fraud or other related crimes.

Rationale to limit citizenship

There are no official figures tallying the number of foreigners who come to the US for the explicit purpose of giving birth and obtaining citizenship for their children, or the cost to taxpayers.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which supports lower levels of immigration, estimated in an analysis in 2020 that between 20,000-25,000 mothers came to the US for birth tourism in a year-long period between 2016-2017. There were 3.6 million births in the US in 2025 and birth tourism likely represents a fraction of total births.

Republicans have highlighted allegations of birth tourism as a reason to limit access to US citizenship, which has long been conferred at birth under an amendment to the Constitution.

Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office that instructed US agencies not to recognise the citizenship of children born in the US if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident, a sharp break from legal precedent spanning more than a century. Multiple federal judges blocked the order, sending the case to the Supreme Court for oral arguments last week. US Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the Trump administration, said automatic citizenship had encouraged a sprawling industry of birth tourism.

Sauer said the promise of citizenship for those born in the US had encouraged thousands of people from potentially hostile nations to come to give birth, creating a whole generation of American citizens abroad with no meaningful ties to the United States. ICEs new birth tourism effort — spearheaded by its Homeland Security Investigations arm — aims to surface cases of fraud, but it is unclear how many cases they might find.

HSI is advancing efforts to protect the integrity of US immigration and identification systems, specifically targeting fraudulent activities associated with birth tourism schemes, the email said. The agency said it would seek to disrupt fraud, financial crimes, and organized facilitation networks that exploit lawful immigration processes. In one federal case in 2019, more than a dozen people were charged in a scheme to operate birth houses in Southern California that catered to wealthy women from China.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026