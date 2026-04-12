E-Paper | July 18, 2026

US court allows White House ballroom construction to continue, for now

Reuters Published
A view of the White House in Washington, US on January 18, 2021. — Reuters File Photo
A view of the White House in Washington, US on January 18, 2021. — Reuters File Photo
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WASHINGTON: A US Court of Appeals on Saturday ruled that construction on a new White House ballroom sought by President Donald Trump can proceed until at least April 17.

A lower court had issued a March 31 injunction to halt ballroom construction, but it also paused that injunction to allow for an appeal.

In its ruling on Saturday, the appeals panel extended that pause to April 17 and asked the district court to clarify the order that granted the injunction. The White House has argued that the injunction left the White House “open and exposed” and was threatening security for the building, the president and his family and staff.

The $400-million project would replace the demolished East Wing with a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that Trump has called a defining addition to the White House and lasting symbol of his presidency.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued in December, arguing Trump exceeded his authority when he razed the historic East Wing originally built in 1902 during Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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