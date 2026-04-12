E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Drone, warhead crash in Finland

AFP Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

HELSINKI: Finnish police said on Saturday that a drone and an unexploded warhead had been discovered in the south of the country.

The drone appeared similar to the ones that fell inside the country in late March, which Kyiv said were knocked off course by Russian interference.

A crashed “unmanned aircraft” had been found in a forest in Iitti in southern Finland, police said.

“According to current inform ation, the drone found in the forest is similar to those previously found in southeastern Finland,” police said in a statement. An “unexploded warhead” had been found inside the cordoned off area, which the military is due to disable, police said. No details were provided on the origin of the drone or when it crashed.

According to current information, the aircraft — which was found around a kilometre from the closest residential area — had not caused any injuries or property damage, police said.

On 29 March, two stray drones crashed in Finland and two days later a third fallen drone was detected. Two of the fallen unmanned aircraft were confirmed as Ukrainian.

Ukraine has apologised to Finland, explaining that the drones were likely knocked off course by Russian interference.

Kyiv has in recent weeks struck port facilities on the Russian coast in the Gulf of Finland, close to Russia’s border with the Nato and EU member.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe