in Spectrum: The Mall — a reimagined portrait

In few cities does a single road so vividly narrate history, power, and culture as The Mall does in Lahore. Stretching as a grand artery between past and present, it is more than just a thoroughfare - it is a living archive where colonial ambition, indigenous craftsmanship, and evolving identities intersect. Known officially today as Shahrah-i-Quaid-i-Azam, yet still fondly remembered as the “Mall” or even Thandi Sarak, this avenue remains central to Lahore’s urban and cultural imagination.

From its inception in 1851, The Mall emerged as a product of British colonial planning following the annexation of Punjab. Conceived as a link between the old cantonment at Anarkali and the new one at Mian Mir, it soon became the backbone of a newly imagined Lahore. What had once been a desolate expanse - strewn with ruins, debris, and abandoned land - was gradually transformed into a landscaped suburban corridor lined with trees, gardens, and imposing buildings.

The road came to be divided into two distinct stretches: the Lower Mall, beginning near the Walled City, and the Upper Mall, extending eastward. Along this axis, the British laid out not just a road but a vision - one rooted in order, administration, and public life. Unlike the organic, bazaar-centered layout of the old city, The Mall introduced a linear, geometric urban form with broad avenues and planned intersections.

Architecturally, The Mall stands as one of the finest expressions of colonial eclecticism in South Asia. Its buildings - designed in Neogothic, Neoclassical, Anglo-Indian, and Indo-Saracenic styles - reflect both imperial authority and a selective appropriation of local motifs. Public institutions dominated the landscape: colleges, courts, a museum, libraries, and a hospital, all serving the administrative and civic priorities of the colonial state.

Yet, these structures were not purely European in character. British architects, working alongside Indian craftsmen, incorporated local elements such as domes, jharokas, intricate carvings, and decorative screens. The result was a hybrid architectural language - grand in scale yet rooted in regional aesthetics - though ultimately shaped by European tastes and orientalist imagination.

Parallel to these official edifices, a different architectural narrative unfolded in the private residences of Lahore’s mercantile elite. These buildings, often described as “imperial vernacular,” combined western construction techniques with richly expressive local ornamentation. Their façades - animated with carved woodwork, floral motifs, and sculptural balconies - demonstrated the enduring vitality of indigenous craftsmanship even amid colonial influence.

The Mall was also a site of cultural and educational transformation. Institutions like the Mayo School of Industrial Arts (later the National College of Arts) played a crucial role in reviving traditional crafts while adapting them to new demands. Under figures such as John Lockwood Kipling and Bhai Ram Singh, the school became a bridge between declining artisanal traditions and modern design education, nurturing generations of artists, craftsmen, and architects.

Public monuments once punctuated The Mall, reflecting the political and ideological shifts of the region. Statues of British officials and Indian leaders stood along its length, marking it as a space where power was both displayed and contested. Many of these were removed or relocated after Partition, symbolising a broader transformation from colonial legacy to national identity. The renaming of the road itself - from The Mall to Shahrah-i-Quaid-i-Azam - captures this transition.

At its heart lies Charing Cross (now Faisal Chowk), a key urban node designed as an architectural focal point. Over time, its symbolism has evolved - from imperial commemoration to Islamic identity - mirroring the changing ethos of the nation. The physical space remains, but its meanings have been continually rewritten.

Today, The Mall endures as a layered urban landscape. It is at once colonial and postcolonial, formal and vernacular, historic and contemporary. Its buildings, institutions, and stories collectively reveal not just the making of modern Lahore, but the complex interplay of power, culture, and memory that continues to shape the city.

The Mall is a ceaseless stream of traffic, its hurried rhythm leaving little room for leisure. Yet, not long ago, it was Lahore’s most elegant promenade - a shaded, carefully maintained avenue where people strolled, cycled, and socialised amid cafés, cinemas, and quiet charm. Watered twice daily and lined with trees, it offered a rare urban serenity.

Intizar Husain recalls this gentler past inThandi Sarak:

“The Mall in those days… was a peaceful road suitable for strolling… better known as ‘Thandi Sarak’ or ‘Cool Street’… Cycles… appeared to rule the road… the Mall appeared to be flooded with girls cycling to Government College and the Punjab University.”

He evokes an unhurried world where tongas and bicycles moved softly, and evening walks were almost ritualistic:

“The pervasive quiet… encouraged the gentlefolk… to come out… for an evening walk… a number of gentlemen were seen to appear on the Mall at an appointed hour with the punctuality of clocks.”

Figures like Maulana Salahuddin Ahmad added to this daily theatre, walking with composed elegance through the city’s social landscape. The Mall’s charm extended into the adjacent Lawrence Gardens (now Bagh-i-Jinnah), a carefully curated colonial park that blended leisure with spectacle. Established in 1862 and filled with imported trees and landscaped lawns, it offered tennis courts, cricket grounds, and open-air music. British bands played twice weekly, while visitors gathered on terraced mounds to listen under the evening sky.

Two stately buildings - Lawrence Hall and Montgomery Hall - stood at its heart, designed in austere Neoclassical styles that deliberately echoed England. Built soon after the upheaval of 1857, they reflected a colonial desire to reassert authority through architectural familiarity. These halls became vibrant cultural centres, hosting concerts, balls, and theatrical performances.

As Colonel Goulding noted:

“This was the only public building available for concerts… [performers] never failed to draw crowded audiences… the earliest endeavours to make a ‘brighter Lahore.’”

By the early 20thcentury, the gardens remained a focal point of urban life. Pran Nevile reminisced about the 1930s:

“The beautifully laid out Lawrence Gardens… tall majestic trees… rows of colourful sweet-smelling flower-beds… an Open Air Theatre… a symbol of British prestige… No natives are permitted to enter this august building.”

His account also captures the social divide of the time, where elite colonial spaces coexisted with an emerging westernised local class.

Across The Mall stood Nedou’s Hotel, once Lahore’s finest European-style accommodation, emblematic of colonial travel culture. Nearby, exclusive clubs such as the Punjab Club - immortalised by Rudyard Kipling - served as social hubs where officers and administrators exchanged stories that later shaped colonial literature.

The Mall itself reflected a deeper historical contrast. Unlike the Mughals and Sikhs, who built within inherited urban and symbolic spaces, the British constructed their Lahore anew - on open land, detached from the old city’s dense fabric. Their preference for isolated bungalows, wide roads, and controlled environments expressed not just administrative logic but a cultural distance from indigenous life.

Despite transformations over time, The Mall has retained its central role in Lahore’s civic and symbolic life. Its institutions - courts, colleges, and public buildings - continue to function much as they did a century ago. Yet its meaning has grown more complex: it is at once a reminder of colonial domination and a source of civic pride, a space where history, power, and identity converge.

From a quiet “Cool Street” to a bustling urban artery,The Mall remains a bridge - linking Lahore’s past to its ever-evolving present.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026