READ: Timeline of PM Shehbaz and FM Dar’s phone diplomacy during Iran war

Since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28, Pakistan’s top civilian leadership has leaned on backchannel and direct telephonic diplomacy, using a steady stream of phone calls to position Islamabad as a bridge between Washington and Tehran.

In the weeks that followed, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expanded that outreach, holding repeated conversations with counterparts in Tehran, Gulf capitals, and key regional players.

To know the timeline of the calls made by Pakistan’s leadership since the conflict began, click here.