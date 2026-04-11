Phone-a-friend: Mapping PM Shehbaz, DPM Dar’s call-a-thon leading up to the US-Iran ceasefire

From the first day of the conflict, PM Shehbaz and FM Dar have maintained telephonic diplomacy with Gulf leaders and other regional players.
Zil E HumaYumna Khan Published

Since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28, Pakistan’s top civilian leadership has leaned on backchannel and direct telephonic diplomacy, using a steady stream of phone calls to position Islamabad as a bridge between Washington and Tehran.

From the first day of the conflict, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began reaching out to Gulf leaders, condemning regional escalation and showing solidarity.

In the weeks that followed, both the premier and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expanded that outreach, holding repeated conversations with counterparts in Tehran, Gulf capitals, and key regional players.

Here is a timeline of the calls made by Pakistan’s leadership since the conflict began.

The author is a staff reporter with a background in filmmaking and art direction. When she’s not reporting or producing videos, she’s most likely testing a new recipe (equally serious about her stories and her spice rack).

Zil E Huma

Yumna Khan is a staff reporter. She tweets @yumnasjk

Yumna Khan
Abdul Wahab Jameel
Apr 11, 2026 01:28pm
PTCL ka bill bara aay gaaa
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Syed A. Mateen
Apr 11, 2026 01:52pm
It was untiring efforts of PM Shebaz Sharif and DPM Ishaq Dar and have taken into confidence Gulf Countries about the peace keeping role and have also convinced US President Trump to suspend ongoing war for two weeks to give chance for peace to prevail in the region The efforts of PM and DPM resulted in convincing US and Iran to come to Pakistan to settle their differences so that both the countries sit together across the table and present their reservations and settle issues once and for all.
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WILLIAM
Apr 11, 2026 06:33pm
No calls or conversation with USA representatives?
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Tman
Apr 11, 2026 09:35pm
No doubt Pakistan worked very hard. Well done.
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