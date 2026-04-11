Man shot dead in suspected targeted attack in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man was gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in North Karachi on Friday morning, police said.

Khawaja Ajmer Nagri SHO Faizaul Hasan said that Rehan Ghulam Nabi, 32, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants near Farooq-i-Azam Masjid adjacent to his home at around 5:45am.

He sustained a single bullet wound in the head and died on the spot, he added.

The officer said it appeared to be a targeted killing incident, but the exact motive could be ascertained after investigation.

He said that the victim had married a woman some seven months ago after she had separated from her first husband.

The SHO said that the victim had a good reputation in the area.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026