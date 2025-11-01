E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Man gunned down in ‘targeted attack’ in Orangi Town

KARACHI: A man was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Orangi Town, police said on Friday.

Iqbal Market SHO Shahbaz Yusuf told Dawn that Adil Hasan, 35, was sitting near an imambargah in Mansoor Nagar late on Thursday night when assailants on a motorbike emerged there, fired multiple shots and rode away.

He sustained three bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators collected four spent bullet casings fired from a 30-bore pistol, he added.

West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi told Dawn that it appeared to be a targeted killing incident. “We are investigating the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen spokesperson Syed Ali Ahmer condemned the targeted killing and told Dawn that the victim was not associated with any religious party but he was very active in organising majalis and procession in Orangi Town.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

