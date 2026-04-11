Fury adamant ‘I’ve still got it’ as Makhmudov awaits

BRITAIN’S Tyson Fury (L) faces off with Arslanbek Makhmudov of Russia during a press conference.—AFP



LONDON: Tyson Fury insisted “I’ve still got it” as the former world heavyweight champion vowed to focus on the task at hand in his latest return to the ring.

Fury is up against Russian-born heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday following a 15-month absence.

The pair spoke during a pre-fight press conference in London on Thursday just hours after the chief executive of Croke Park said the 80,000-capacity Dublin venue wanted to stage the long-awaited ‘Battle of Britain’ super-fight between Fury and fellow former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua have almost fought on several occasions, only for contract disputes, fitness issues and losses elsewhere to derail previous attempts to get them into the same ring.

Their camps had reportedly been close to an agreement before Joshua decided to take time out from boxing following a car crash which led to the death of two close friends in December.

The 36-year-old Joshua, however, is now back in training and was present for Derek Chisora’s defeat by Deontay Wilder last Saturday.

Fury, however, insisted Thursday: “I don’t want to mention names when I’ve got a dangerous fighter in front of me. The rest can get a hiding but I need to give Makhmudov a hiding first.”

He added: “Like I said when Daniel Dubois was fighting Anthony Joshua (in 2024), everybody said and all the boxing brains said, ‘AJ will knock him out inside three rounds,’ and they were overlooking him. ‘Are you going to fight Tyson next?’

“And I said you better put some respect on Dubois’ name because he’s going to chin him and that’s what happened. So, I won’t fall down that same hurdle and trap.”

Nevertheless, he did hint at future plans for 2026 when he spoke on Ring’s YouTube channel later on Thursday.

“As far as I am concerned, I will focus on this big Russian fella, then Anthony Joshua and maybe a third fight (with Oleksandr Usyk),” Fury said.

The 37-year-old Fury retired after his second successive loss to world champion Usyk at the end of 2024 and went a calendar year without a fight before revealing his latest comeback on January 4.

“People always question retirement for me,” said Fury who on Thursday reiterated the inspiration for this return was the death of Joshua’s friends because “you have got to live every day like it is your last”.

He added: “I’ve retired five times before and meant it wholeheartedly. I’ve come back four times successfully and we’ll see if it’s five.

“Make no mistake when I retire I have zero intention of returning but I miss the game. However, after a few months I am bored of the normal life.

Dropping the kids off at school, taking the dogs for a walk, that kind of stuff. I miss everything that comes with big fights.”

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026