Capital on high alert ahead of US-Iran peace talks

The federal capital was on ‘red alert’ ahead of crucial peace talks between the US and Iran in the city, with more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the visiting delegates.

Sources said the multi-tiered security arrangement would be supervised by the military, assi­sted by the paramilitary forces, such as Rangers, and the Islam­abad and Punjab police. The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highway and Motorways Police will be deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

About 6,000 personnel of the capital police, 900 Frontier Constabulary, and 3,000 personnel of the Punjab Constabulary, along with the Rangers and Pakistan Army troops, would perform duties. About 1,000 traffic police officials would also be deployed.

The army and the Rangers would ensure the protection of the red zone and the high-security zone. The troops were deployed at important buildings in the red zone, with contingents of the Quick Response Force also stationed at different points. Troops were also deployed in the Margalla Hills.

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