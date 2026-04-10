App launched to report loss of vital documents

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formally inaugurated the Punjab Police Pakistan App, enabling people to report the loss of essential documents online.

Through this app, people can register reports for lost identity cards, passports, driving licences, and other important documents without visiting a police station or service centre.

Upon filing a complaint online, the loss report will be delivered to the applicant’s home address.

The Punjab Police Pakistan App will facilitate people across the province in lodging complaints regarding lost documents in a timely and convenient manner, resulting in saving both time and resources.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said leveraging modern technology to provide ease to the public remained a key priority of the government.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026