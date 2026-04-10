Bishop leads thanksgiving prayers

PESHAWAR: Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Sarfraz Peters of the Church of Pakistan led thanksgiving prayers under the theme “We Love Pakistan” to mark what he described as the country’s historic achievement in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States through diplomacy.

In a statement here on Thursday the bishop said the development was not only a moment of pride for Pakistan but also for the wider international community, as it helped enhance the country’s standing on the global stage. He urged members of the Christian community as well as people of other faiths and minorities across the country to remember in their prayers the leadership whose efforts, he said, helped avert a major crisis in the Middle East.

He praised Pakistan’s political and military leadership, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their “foresighted and sincere” role in reducing tensions between Iran and the United States. According to the Bishop, these efforts have drawn appreciation not only from Muslim countries but from the international community at large.

He also called on the nation and political parties to rise above personal differences and focus on national interests, stressing the need for unity to ensure the country’s progress and stability.

He further stated that Pakistan’s sovereignty was a “red line” and that no compromise on it would be acceptable. He added that the entire nation including Christians, other minority communities and the Muslim majority stood united alongside the Pakistan Army against any threat.

The Bishop also led a special prayer service at a local church, seeking peace, security and prosperity for the country as well as protection for all minority communities.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026