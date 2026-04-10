Residents protest prolonged power outages in Shangla

SHANGLA: Residents of Malikkhel Kotki on Thursday staged a protest against unscheduled power outage and inflated billing, blocking the main Alpuri-Puran Road connecting Board to Puran for over an hour and suspending all types of traffic.

The protest, which saw a large turnout of youth, elders and political and social activists, was sparked by what the locals described as unannounced and excessive power outages.

Demonstrators expressed deep resentment over the management of the Yakhtangay Puran feeder, noting that while the official schedule mandates 12 hours of power outage, Pesco officials frequently exceed the limit under the guise of technical faults.

They lamented that the persistent outages have not only paralysed domestic life but also pushed the local business community to the brink of financial ruin.

A significant point of contention was the reported absence of regular meter readers in the area.Protesters alleged that this lack of oversight had led to arbitrary and excessive billing, with consumers being forced to pay additional amount due to incorrect reading.

The demonstrators demanded immediate deployment of designated meter readers, a thorough inspection of existing meters and the confiscation of meters from those who have under-paid their bills to ensure fairness.

The blockade was eventually cleared after assistant commissioner headquarters Alpuri and Alpuri SHO reached the site to negotiate with the protesters. The officials listened to their demands and assured the residents of a prompt solution to the issues. Following these assurances, the protesters called off their action and the highway was reopened for traffic.

FAMILY REUNITES AFTER HALF A CENTURY: A separation spanning half a century came to an emotional end in the Showao Valley of Chaesar tehsil, as Amir Ahmad returned to his native village five decades after disappearing following a domestic dispute.

The return of the elder, whose hair had turned white during his long absence, transformed the area into a scene of celebration reminiscent of Eid.

Large crowds of residents including both youth and elders lined the streets to give him a hero’s welcome. As he entered his ancestral village, the air filled with the rhythmic beat of drums and jubilant slogans, while flower petals were showered along his path. Witnesses described the reunion as historic and deeply emotional, as family members and neighbours gathered to see someone they had long given up hope of ever seeing again.

Amir Ahmad had left his home following a family disagreement nearly 50 years ago and was found in Karachi last month through social media efforts made by his relatives.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026