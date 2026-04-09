E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Nadra warns of penalties for those who delay obtaining, renewing identity documents

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
A representation photo for Nadra registration centre. — APP/File
A representation photo for Nadra registration centre. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday warned citizens of additional fees and penalties for those who delay obtaining or renewing their identity documents.

In a press release, the authority said that identity documents were issued for a specified time and it was every the responsibility of every adult citizen to ensure the timely renewal of their identity documents, particularly CNICs, before their expiry.

“Failing this, essential services linked to these documents, including bank accounts, mobile phone SIMs, and other verification-based services may be adversely affected or suspended,” it said.

“Furthermore, citizens whose identity cards have expired may not be able to avail themselves of various government and welfare programmes, such as the Benazir Income Support Programme, government subsidy schemes, including the recently announced fuel subsidy scheme, as well as transactions like property and vehicle transfers,” it added.

“This results in unnecessary hardship for citizens due to their own oversight. Although Nadra is legally empowered to impose additional fees or penalties for delayed renewal, such measures have not yet been implemented in consideration of public convenience,” the authority said.

It said that according to available data at present, 27.475m national identity cards, 2.309m overseas cards, 11.65m child registration certificates, and 0.229m juvenile cards had expired.

“In this regard, reminder messages have already been sent to citizens via SMS by Nadra, including specifically those parents whose children have reached the age of 18 but have not yet obtained their first National Identity Card,” it said.

The authority reminded that as per the public advisory issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on April 8, it was mandatory for mobile phone users to have a valid and active CNIC to ensure the continuity of services.

“SIMs registered against identity cards that have expired or are in the name of deceased individuals may be blocked at any time. Currently, over 8.1m SIMs are active against approximately 4.5m identity cards that require renewal. Of these, more than 223,000 identity cards have been expired for over ten years without renewal,” it said.

Nadra has advised citizens to ensure the timely renewal of their identity cards to maintain uninterrupted mobile services. It also said that SIMs registered on the names of deceased relatives should be transferred to the CNIC of the current user.

“All citizens have been asked to fulfil their legal responsibility by promptly renewing expired identity documents and ensuring the issuance of identity cards for individuals who have attained the age of 18,” it said.

“If no improvement is observed in the trends of document renewal, additional fees and penalties may be imposed in the next fiscal year after June on those citizens who delay obtaining or renewing their identity documents,” it said.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

Muneer Ahmed Memon
Apr 09, 2026 06:47pm
Instead of waiting for person to come and get CNIC renewed, NADRA may despatch renewed cards to the addresses of expired cards through courier service. Further, there shouldn't be expiry for nationality as it is permanent till death.
Recommend 0
Swahids
Apr 09, 2026 07:38pm
Nadra should simply the process through digital app. A person who already obtained cnic then it's illogical to asked/provide birth certificates. Or others. Simply asked to provide what change with passage of time...
Recommend 0
Ejaz Ahmed
Apr 09, 2026 09:11pm
@Muneer Ahmed Memon , My personal experience with NADRA is that It is Nadra making the Renewal process so complicated that people loose interest getting renewed. I have a POC since last 15 years (twice renewed), and now for Renewal have to submit documents which an impossible. Finally gave up the idea of POC renewed.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe